Football season start comes with new ticket policy for students

The new football season has arrived for the Cougars after a 19-16 win over the Wildcats in Arizona. Students should prepare themselves for the Cougars’ first home game against the Rice Owls because the new season is bringing a new ticket policy with it.

Students must now claim their tickets online, instead of simply bringing their student ID to TDECU Stadium and walking in.

Up to 5,000 currently enrolled students will have access to tickets for each home football game played at TDCEU Stadium, according to the Athletics website.

Each student must first register at www.uhcougars.com/tickets to be eligible for tickets, which will be available on a first come, first served basis. Students will be able to claim tickets beginning at noon each Sunday preceding a home game.

“Students can just go online and go through the step by step process to register for the tickets,” said ticket sales associate Manuel Porras. “Once they do that, they will be able to go to the main page and claim their tickets for any home game.”

Only one free ticket will be available per student, and they can print it home or receive it on their mobile device, Porras said.

Students who get their tickets online before 5 p.m. Wednesday will be entered in a drawing to receive pre-game field passes. They will also get priority entry into TDECU 15 minutes before gates open, according to the website.

Students who don’t take advantage of online ticketing can still get their tickets at the stadium before the game with a valid cougar ID — if the 5,000 allocated student tickets aren’t already gone.

“We will have ticket availability here at the stadium if students are unable to get theirs through the website,” said Porras. “They just need to have a valid Cougar Card, and they go through will call to pick them up.”

Ticket availability for home games:

Rice: Opens 9/10 at 12 p.m. | Closes 9/16 at Kick Off

Texas Tech: Opens 9/17 at 12 p.m. | Closes 9/23 at Kick Off

SMU: Opens 10/01 at 12 p.m. | Closes 10/07 at Kick Off

Memphis: Opens 10/15 at 12 p.m. | Closes 10/19 at Kick Off

ECU: Opens 10/22 at 12 p.m. | Closes 10/28 at Kick Off

Navy: Opens 11/19 at 12 p.m. | Closes 11/24 at Kick Off

[email protected]