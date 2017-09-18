Applewhite discusses Tech game at news conference

Head coach Major Applewhite took the podium Monday for a news conference to discuss Texas Tech and the Cougars’ 38-3 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Cougars performed well on both sides of the ball with multiple players stepping up to take control of the game early. Applewhite discussed Linnell Bonner, Matthew Adams and Payton Turner, who all had memorable performances Saturday night.

Here are some highlights from the news conference.

When you look at Texas Tech as your opponent, do you have any memories of playing them?

“They do a great job as a program stressing you with the tempo of the offense. That’s what gets a lot of attention. I know that irritates the defensive side of the ball. I’ve been in programs where they might focus on a back like Ricky Williams and not talk about our defense, so I understand that from that stand point.”

“They have done a great job of playing on both sides of the ball early this season. Head coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and his staff have done a great job of distributing the ball to different backs, different types of backs and different wide receivers. The quarterback has a good feel for what they do offensively, and there’s really no secret on how to beat them. You can’t waste possessions, you can’t turn the football over, and you have to be sound on special teams, because they’re going to stress you from an offensive stand point.”

Keke Coutee leads the nation in receiving yards, but a lot comes after the catch. Is there any emphasis on tackling, getting to the ball, that kind of stuff this week?

“They play great in space. Keke Coutee — I remember looking at him and recruiting him out of Lufkin. He’s a very confident football player with great change of direction and very good hands. He’s very difficult to tackle in space. It’s the same thing with a lot of their other athletes as well.”

“They’ll do that even with their backs. They’ll get (Justin) Stockton out in space. I remember watching him as a freshman. Great skilled players. (Nic) Shimonek does a great job of getting the ball to them. He’s a very good quarterback. He understands the system. He’s been coached very well. This is going to be a very big challenge for our defense to play in space with him and make tackles in open space.”

Matthew Adams was all over the field on Saturday. Is that something he brings to the locker room and practice as well?

“Matt and Garrett Davis were both elected captains and are continuing to step and grow into those roles. I’ve talked to all the captains about how you can be hired for a job, but the title doesn’t mean anything. You can be elected for a position, but the title doesn’t mean anything. You have to serve. As leaders, as you get more comfortable in what you’re doing, it’s then time to serve and bring others along with you. Serve your football team in that manner, just in the same way as a head coach, you have to do certain things when you’re in that position whether it’s your personality or not.”

“Matt has done that with physical play, and he continues to get better every day. It was a very difficult offense to get ready for last week — the personnel, the formations, the motions and the shifts. It was very difficult to pull the pen on some things. They give you so much eye candy. You could tell there were a few times in there where he was really dialed in, and you got a chance to see just how physical he can be as an inside linebacker.”

