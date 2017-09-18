The wait is over: The best STEM major is computer science

At the University of Houston, it is obvious that our College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics is filled with skilled individuals.

The UH College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics is composed of biology, mathematical biology, chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, computer science, earth and atmospheric sciences, physics and mathematics.

These are the students that you constantly see at the MD Anderson Library studying in between classes as well as late evenings and early mornings. They are the ones whom you may see shed a tear out of exhaustion that comes with being in a demanding major. Despite undergoing many of the same tribulations, there is a severance in the STEM community over one undeviating question: Which STEM major is the best?

Based on things like longevity and salary, computer science majors are the best.

According to Forbes, a study released in 2015 by the National Association of Colleges and Employers discovered that computer science majors have the highest employment rate within six months after graduation with 72 percent finding full-time jobs in six months.

As stated by Business Insider, computer science majors have the highest average salary of $72,600.

This number is evidently subjected to increase due to the possibility of job growth. According to the latest 10 year Bureau Labor of Statistics, software developers fall under one of the top occupations to see job growth.

Computer science is a field of study that has the most job prospects. According to the Best Value Schools website, computer networking and system analysis have a greater demand for jobs along with software engineering.

“Jobs in the tech…industry are in demand right now because the industries are growing and expanding. …Many job candidates can and do receive multiple job offers,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert for Monster, in an interview with USA Today. “There are hard-to-fill jobs. There is a labor shortage. The demand to hire… software engineers is particularly high right now. There is not enough qualified people to fill them, which is good for people who are really qualified. They’ll probably get multiple job offers.”

Computer Science graduates are in high demand right now. If you’re still indecisive on which major to choose or what field to work in, computer science is a viable option.

STEM majors work long hours, but computer science majors work the most. According to Best Colleges, computer science is ranked as one of the hardest majors due to a low GPA average of a 3.2. Despite being challenging, it can lead to a rewarding and satisfying career.

Personal satisfaction is dependent on individuals, and by studying computer science, one has the ability to find an industry that pertains to their own personal job satisfaction.

“I believe I will (have some personal satisfaction)…due to the fact that I would be able to solve complex problems by looking at various issues differently,” said computer science freshman Deron Hargrove. “One of the reasons I picked computer science is due to the fact that I would have a lot of flexibility in my career.”

As shown by the Khake website, studying computer science can lead to a selection of diverse job opportunities.

All STEM majors and careers are important and have a large contribution to society. In the end, we are all huge nerds filled with curiosity and an urge to problem solve. Nevertheless, it is evident that computer science majors are preeminent.

As former president Barack Obama said, “Computers are going to be a big part of our future…and that future is yours to shape.”

Staff writer Ruth Frausto is a biology junior. She can be reached at [email protected]