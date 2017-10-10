Gallery: The Cougars ride Mustangs into sunset

The Cougars won their second consecutive conference game on Saturday night with a 35-22 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The night featured a high powered offense on both teams with junior running back Duke Catalon leading the way for the Cougars and a pair of wide receivers paving the way for the Mustangs. Perennial backup quarterback junior Kyle Postma was also featured heavily in the game and came away with three touchdowns.

Here are some of the best photos from Saturday night:

Players and fans alike started the game with the tradition of the “cage sway” at TDCEU Stadium on Saturday night. The motivational ritual started by former head coach Tom Herman has carried into the Major Applewhite era. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar On Saturday, 31,153 fans showed up to TDCEU Stadium to watch the game. With a capacity of 41,000, the stadium wasn’t full, but the packed student section was abuzz. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior quarterback Kyle Postma led the Cougars (4-1) to a 35-22 victory over the SMU Mustangs (4-2). With three touchdowns in the first half, he proved to settle in nicely as junior QB Kyle Allen’s replacement. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar SMU didn’t disappoint in offensive production on Saturday, despite the lack of touchdowns. The Mustangs finished the game with 544 yards. This effort was led by wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, both juniors, who combined for 316 yards and a touchdown. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Junior running back Duke Catalon was the star of the night for the Cougars. The Houston native rumbled his way to 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The defense was all over SMU and continued its dominant play. Senior safety Terrell Williams helped in the effort with two interceptions late in the game to stop any momentum the Mustangs could muster for a comeback. He has now been named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

[email protected]