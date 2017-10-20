Gallery: Cougars stumble against Memphis

Fans showed up late and left early for the game against Memphis. Most notable was the filled student section, despite the up-and-down season. It has been hard to fill the stadium just one year after former head coach Tom Herman left UH. | Thomas Dwyer/ The Cougar Houston rapper Paul Wall took pictures with fans, cheerleaders and players before the game, then introduced the team and walked out through the tunnel with players to start the game. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Defensive end Nick Thurman and company came out of the tunnel in black uniforms looking ready to make a comeback after an unexpected loss in Tulsa. The Cougars ultimately fell short in their loss to Memphis. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The Cougars were firing on all cylinders in the first half, scoring 17 points. The offense was led by running backs junior Duke Catalon and senior Dillon Birden on the ground. The pair earned a touchdown a piece in the first half. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Sophomore defensive tackle Ed Oliver and the rest of the defense looked stout in the first half. The Cougars managed to hold the high-flying Memphis offense to 0 points in the first half, but they gave up 42 points in the final two quarters. | Thomas Dwyer/ The Cougar Senior quarterback Riley Ferguson shook off a first-half shutout and came away with the victory after torching the Cougars for 471 yards in the air and marching the team down the field consistently. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Head coach Major Applewhite has struggled in his first year as head coach for the Cougars. With the two most recent losses, the Cougars must win at least two more games to become bowl-eligible. | Thomas Dwyer/ The Cougar

The Cougars faced a tough opponent on Thursday night after a short week of rest and lost their second game in a row 42-38 at TDECU Stadium.

Despite holding Memphis to zero points in the first half, the Tigers were able to come back in the last two quarters and post 42 points against the Cougars and take the lead in the final two minutes. Houston may have started with momentum, but it finished the game limping off the field and is set to face yet another tough opponent in South Florida next Saturday. Here are our best photos from the game.

