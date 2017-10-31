UH athletics in for heavy slate this weekend

This weekend will feature a heavy slate of matchups for the University of Houston’s athletics.

Beginning with the swimming team, the weekend also features volleyball, golf, tennis, football and basketball. While the football team tries to continue its momentum at home, UH’s golf teams will be abroad in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, and San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, to start tournaments. Here is a look at some of the best matchups of the weekend.

Friday

Best of the day

Women’s swimming and diving team

Opponent: Colorado State

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Why it matters—

Sophomore swimmer Zarena Brown was just named National Swimmer of the Week after helping the Cougars earn five top-five finishes in duals in the team’s most recent matchup against SMU.

Look for Brown to start off strong in Colorado after she opened the weekend with three first-place finishes against SMU on Oct. 21.

CSU is 2-2 on the year after beating BYU and Colorado Mesa this season.

UH is 4-0 this season and looks to continue its success on the road.

Volleyball

Opponent: Southern Methodist University

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: UH Athletics and Alumni Center

Why it matters—

The Cougars have won three of their last four games including victories against Central Florida, South Florida and Temple.

Cougars come into the game with a 9-11 record overall, 5-7 in conference and 7-3 at home.

SMU junior outside hitter Britney Murphy was named American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week on Monday by the NCAA.

SMU is 16-7 overall and just swept East Carolina on the back of Adams with 16 kills in over the games.

Rest of the bunch

Men’s Golf — Kaanapali Collegiate Classic (Hawai’i), women’s golf — Baylor Invitational (Mexico), Women’s Tennis — River Oaks Hidden Dual (Houston)

Saturday

Best of the day—

Football

Opponent: East Carolina University

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: TDECU Stadium

Why it matters—

The Cougars are trying to put together a winning streak after their 28-24 victory over the No. 17 South Florida Bulls.

D’Eriq King will make his first start of the season at quarterback after previously making starts at wide receiver.

East Carolina comes into the game at 2-6 but are coming in with some momentum after their victory over BYU.

Women’s golf

Competition: Battle of the Beach — Baylor Invitational

Time: N/A-Tournament

Location: Mexico (Club Campestre San Jose)

Why it matters—

The Cougars are currently participating and leading in the Trinity Forest Invite with a 291 on Monday and a five-stroke lead.

This tournament will wrap up the Cougars’ fall season. They won’t play again until February in New Orleans.

Junior Leoni Harm is taking firm grasp of her leadership role this year both on and off the field and leads the team in scores with her best finish coming in fifth at Betsy Rawls Invitational.

Rest of the bunch

Men’s Golf — Kaanapali Collegiate Classic (Hawai’i), Women’s swimming — Northern Colorado Invitational, Women’s Tennis — River Oaks Hidden Dual (Houston)

Sunday

Best of the day—

Men’s basketball

Opponent: Angelo State

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Houston (Health and Physical Education Arena at Texas Southern)

Why it matters—

The Cougars tip off their second game of the season when they take on Angelo State in an exhibition game at Texas Southern’s H&PE Arena.

The Cougars defeated No. 24 Baylor 81-78 at the Ferrell Center in their previous exhibition game.

Senior guard Rob Gray led all players with 25 points and 11 assists in the victory over Baylor and should be the leader of the team this season.

Rest of the bunch

Men’s Golf — Kaanapali Collegiate Classic (Hawai’i), Women’s swimming — Northern Colorado invitational, Women’s Tennis — River Oaks Hidden Dual (Houston), Women’s volleyball (Houston)

