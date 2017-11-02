Swim team embarks on Colorado road trip

In five meets this season, the swimming & diving team has been in dominant form. The veteran unit of redshirt senior Micaela Bouter, sophomore Peyton Kondis and others has shown its championship caliber.

The team has gone on the road twice already, but this weekend’s meets mark the first time it will travel outside Texas. On Friday, the swimmers and divers will face the Colorado State Rams, and on Saturday, they will go up against the Northern Colorado Bears.

So far this season, the Cougars have not faced a real challenge. Against the likes of Incarnate Word and North Texas, the Cougars scored almost two hundred points in the two meets.

Against SMU, which finished second in the American Athletic Conference last year and was the one team that looked to be a challenge, the Cougars outscored the Mustangs 210-90.

The Rams and the Bears will be no different. Both teams had losing records last year and have losing records right now. At their respective conference championships last year, Colorado State placed fifth (Mountain West Conference) and Northern Colorado placed seventh (Western Athletic Conference).

By the weekend’s end, the Cougars should be coming home with two more wins as their momentum continues to grow.

This will also be sophomore Zarena Brown’s first meet since CollegeSwimming.com named her the National Swimmer of the Week on Oct. 24. Against SMU and North Texas, she helped the Cougars to five first place finishes.

In addition to competing in the 400-yard freestyle and 400-yard medley relays, Brown competed in the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. In all events, she won.

Brown’s best mark came against SMU. In the 200-yard freestyle she finished first in one minute, 48.86 seconds, and in the 500-yard freestyle she finished in four minutes, 54.79 seconds. Both were season bests for Brown.

The meet against Colorado State will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with the start time for meet against Northern Colorado still to be determined.

