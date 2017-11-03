Softball stadium to receive $1.2 million in renovations

Continuing an athletic facility revamp that’s seen nearly every UH athletic venue undergo significant upgrades, the softball team announced plans to add an indoor practice facility to Cougar Softball Stadium for the 2018 season.

Construction of the 5,600-square-foot indoor facility is part of a $1.2 million renovation to the home of Cougars’ softball that includes the addition of a 29-by-24-foot high-definition video board announced Oct. 26. The venue will feature five full-length batting cages in a climate-controlled environment while the interactive scoreboard is expected to be the sport’s largest in Texas.

“The indoor facility is a vital piece for our student-athletes’ development,” said softball head coach Kristin Vesely in a news release. “The completion of this project as well as our video board will push our program to new heights, and we are happy to be able to reward our student-athletes with these amenities.”

Funding the additions in full is the Diamond Club – a softball-specific branch of Cougar Pride, the official fundraising arm of Houston Athletics.

The improvements are the latest in a trend that’s already seeing the construction of state-of-the-art practice facilities for baseball, football and basketball, as well as entirely new stadiums for both football and basketball.

Cougar Softball Stadium was constructed in 2002 before the team’s first season for a price tag of $2.4 million, according to uhcougars.com. The Cougars have earned 326-157 record in its confines.

