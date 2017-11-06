King takes home conference recognition for second consecutive week

Following a performance against ECU that featured dominance on both ground and in this air that left the Pirates taking on water over the weekend, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday that sophomore QB D’Eriq King has been named to the Week 10 Honor Roll.

The award is handed out weekly to the conference’s best five performers who did not earn AAC Offensive, Defensive or Special Teams Player of the Week honors. In his first career start at QB on Saturday, King completed 15 of 21 passes for 330 yards, three passing TDs and another on the ground.

“It’s a pretty big deal to me,” King said following his four-TD performance. “But it’s not about me — it’s about the team. I just wanted to help the team win anyway I could, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Houston is now 4-0 in games when King throws a touchdown pass dating back to last season. The 5-foot-11 sophomore has thrown an impressive six touchdowns with no interceptions in his two seasons as a Cougar, in addition to scores via the run, catch and return.

His latest award is his second conference recognition in as many weeks and the third of his career overall. King’s recognition serves as further evidence that Houston has found its offensive leader for the foreseeable future.

“I’m very proud of him,” Applewhite said after Saturday’s 52-27 win over East Carolina. “He’s been through a lot in terms of coming here with the opportunity to play quarterback. All of that was who he is and who we thought he was in recruiting. He’s proven us right. I’m proud of consistency and plays. We have to continue to be humble, come back the next week and get better.”

Week 11 brings the Cougars a long-awaited bye. King is expected to next take the field against Tulane on Nov. 18 in New Orleans.

[email protected]