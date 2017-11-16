Plans advance to play Wichita State, UConn at Toyota Center in 2018

UH basketball is one step closer to playing two games in 2018 at the Toyota Center after the UH-System Board of Regents voted Thursday to allow President and Chancellor Renu Khator to negotiate a contract for the games.

The Cougars are playing the entire 2017-18 season offsite as the newly renamed Fertitta Center continues construction. The majority of their home games will be played at H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University. But the possibility of playing at the Toyota Center should create interest around the team.

UH is proposing the team play the Wichita State Shockers on Jan. 20, 2018 and the UConn Huskies on March 4, 2018 at the Toyota Center, which is home to the Houston Rockets.

Chairman of the Board of Regents Tilman Fertitta purchased the Rockets in September from former owner and financier Les Alexander. Between the construction of the Fertitta Center and his new acquisition, Fertitta’s fingerprints are all over Houston basketball.

It seems fitting that the Cougars would come and play at Fertitta’s new home after he has put so much money and effort into UH Athletics. If Fertitta and the Rockets approve the Cougars right to play, then it will give fans an exciting experience when going to the games, as well as giving the athletes the experience of playing in an NBA arena.

The Wichita State Shockers, which joined the American Athletic Conference in April, are contenders to win the AAC championship in just their first season. The team is ranked No. 6 in the nation by the Associated Press and has made the NCAA Tournament for the last six seasons.

