Freshman earns rookie of the week honors

Freshman forward Fabian White Jr. was named rookie of the week after a stellar performance that included a double-double in a 97-57 win over University of the Incarnate Word, the American Athletic Conference announced on Twitter.

White’s double-double makes him the 14th freshman in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Danuel House was honored in 2012.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound freshman came off the bench and made the most of the minutes he was given by head coach Kelvin Sampson. White finished the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the victory.

Despite losing key players last year, the Cougars have depended on transfers and young players, including White. He has averaged 15.2 minutes per game as a freshman and has put on a clinic every time he is on the floor.

In five games, White has 25 points and is shooting .688 percent from the floor. In 76 minutes of total play this season, he also has a total of 21 rebounds. Although just a freshman, he has shown he can be a vital part of a team that is currently 4-1.

White and the rest of the Cougars will take on the New Orleans Privateers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at H&PE Arena. Led by senior Guard Rob Gray Jr., the Cougars hope to keep their winning streak alive at home.

