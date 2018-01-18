side bar
Friday, January 19, 2018

Crime

BREAKING: Student robbed of phone by METRO Rail Line

By January 18, 2018

A UH student was robbed of their cell phone by the METRO Rail Line on Scott St. at 9 p.m., according to a security alert sent out to students.

The suspect is identified in the alert to be between 15 and 18 years of age and between 5’06” and 5’08” with a small build. There were said to be wearing dark colored jeans and a black hoodie.

The suspect was said to have fled westbound on Scott Street toward Wing Stop and was said to not have a weapon or vehicle in the alert.

The student suffered an injury to their fingernail and was knocked to the ground when struggling with the suspect over the student’s phone, according to the alert.

UHPD said no further details have been released over the case.

[email protected]

