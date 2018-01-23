Sprinter Hall still at the top of national standings

Four meets into the season and the Cougars still are making their marks on the NCAA Top 16. The track & field team once again used their most recent meet, the Mark Colligan Memorial, to improve their times, but some have fallen outside the Top 16.

Senior sprinter Elijah Hall has been bumped from the number one spot in the men’s 60m, but his time of 6.60s is still the second best in the nation. Hall now owns a top five time in two different sports. This weekend he ran 20.76s to win the men’s 200m at the Mark Colligan Memorial.

That time is currently the fourth fastest in the nation.

Junior sprinter Kahmari Montgomery, a transfer from the Missouri Tigers, is now the only other male individual in the NCAA Top 16. Montgomery ran the fourth fastest 400m time in school history this weekend, winning his race in 46.83s. His time is currently No. 16 in the country.

Montgomery also ran the anchor leg for the 4x400m relay team that at one point had the number one time in the country. Still, the team of Montgomery, juniors Amere Lattin and Mario Burke and freshman Quivell Jordan has the third fastest time in the nation (3:07.01).

From the women’s team, senior jumper Tonye’cia Burks is the only one in the Top 16. Her triple jump mark of 12.92m has dropped to No. 15 in the country.

Just on the outside

Four athletes between the two teams find themselves on the outside looking in.

Sophomore sprinter Brianne Bethel ran a women’s 60m time of 7.37s and a women’s 200m time of 23.78s at the most recent meet, earning a gold and silver medal in the process. Bethel’s times rank No. 22 and No. 20 respectfully.

Lattin’s men’s 60m hurdles time of 7.87s has dropped to No. 21, and his bronze medal earning 200m time of 21.29s is currently No. 26 in the nation.

Burke improved on his season best this weekend but has yet to break the 6.70s mark. His men’s 60m time of 6.71s, which earned him a silver medal, is the No. 27 best time in the country.

Redshirt junior thrower Felipe Valencia won the men’s shot put with a season best 18.49m this weekend. His mark is the top in conference but only 25th in the nation.

All times and marks are recorded from TFRRS.org

