GALLERY: Renovations on campus to continue through 2019

Fertitta Center | Budget: $60 million | Ground breaking: 3/05/17 | Completion: 12/01/18. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Quadrangle | Budget: $97.6 million | Ground breaking: February 2018 | Completion: Fall 2019 | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Agnes Arnold is under evaluation for when and what other renovations will be made. | Marissa Reilly/The Cougar Science Building | Budget: $15 million | Ground breaking: November 2018 | Completion: August 2019 | Marissa Reilly/The Cougar Science and Research 1 is under evaluation for when and what renovations will be made. | Kathryn Lenihan/ The Cougar Multidisciplinary Research and Engineering Building | Budget: $7.8 million | Ground breaking: May 2018 | Completion: March 2019 | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

UH was designated a Tier One Public Research University in 2011. Since then, the University has continued to renovate and conducting reviews for future renovations on campus buildings.

Many core buildings, some of UH’s oldest and most common sites for classrooms, are expected to go under renovation over the next few years. Some buildings do not have timelines or budgets yet for their renovation. Agnes Arnold and Science and Research 1 do not have timelines or budgets yet, according to a Facilities Services presentation. Both buildings are in the evaluation stage for renovation.

Though the Multidisciplinary and Research Engineering building is new, Facilities plan to build out the fourth floor, which is currently inaccessible.

[email protected]