Men’s basketball ranked, excellent pitchers among weekly honors

Five different Cougar sports teams won honors this week with multiple personal and school records being broken.

Basketball earned the No. 23 spot in the AP poll, junior pitcher Trey Cumbie won a national honor and more.

Basketball

After defeating No. 5 Cincinnati and cleaning up against Temple on their mascot’s birthday, UH basketball is ranked for the first time since December 2005.

That ranking only lasted one week, as did their previous ranking in January 1993.

Houston has four games remaining in the season against Memphis, East Carolina, SMU and Connecticut.

Redshirt senior forward Devin Davis earned a spot on the AAC honor roll for his contributions to the Cougars’ big wins this week.

Davis averaged 16 points and 10.5 rebounds against Cincinnati and Tulane to lead the team and bring them into the top 25.

Sophomore guard Angela Harris earned a spot on the AAC women’s basketball honor roll for her career high 32 points against ECU, breaking her previous record of 26 points scored at Tulsa last week.

The win gives the Cougars their first 20-win season since the 2010-11 season and their 11th in their 41-season history.

Swimming & diving

Head coach Ryan Wochomurka won AAC Coach of the Year for the second straight season after the swimming & diving team won its second conference title in a row.

The Cougars won nine events and had 19 total top three finishes at the conference championships on their way to scoring the second-most points in conference history.

Sophomore Zarena Brown led the team with three individual golds and three golds in team relays.

Three other swimmers won gold in individual competition as well: junior Eleanna Koutsouveli in the 200-yard IM, sophomore Peyton Kondis in the 100-yard breaststroke and sophomore diver Lauren Burrell in the 3-meter diving competition.

Senior Ksenia Yuskova, sophomore Laura Laderoute, freshman Mykenzie Leehy and Brown teamed up in the 400-yard freestyle relay to win gold and even set the program record.

Baseball & softball

Junior pitcher Trey Cumbie won Collegiate Baseball’s National Pitcher of the Week for throwing a career 12 strikeouts in five and one-third innings in Houston’s loss on Friday.

His previous career high was 11 strikeouts against Tulane last season.

Junior baseball pitcher Aaron Fletcher won a spot on the AAC baseball honor roll with his six strikeouts and five scoreless innings in his first start in Houston’s Saturday game.

Sophomore softball pitcher Trystan Melancon earned the AAC softball conference pitcher of the week after earning a 1.75 ERA and keeping the No. 15 Ole Miss scoreless in Houston’s 6-0 victory.

Sophomore third basemen Sarah Queen earned a spot in the AAC honor roll for hitting .500 in four at bats for an RBI and a double.

