Baseball drops game one again, earns series win

The baseball team faced a scare in their opening game Friday, but came back in the next two to preserve their winning record.

For the second year in a row, the Cougars faced the Cal State Fullerton Titans, this time in Fullerton, California. For the second straight series, the team dropped their opening game but took games two and three, improving their record to 4-2 on the season.

The Cougars and Titans played each other last year at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park, each team taking a game a piece. The third game was cancelled due to inclement weather, leaving the series even. The weather proved favorable this weekend as the Cougars were able to win on the road.

Junior starting pitcher Trey Cumbie took to the mound on Friday and again had a statistically strong appearance. In 6.2 innings pitched, he struck out 10 batters while giving up only one hit and no runs.

Cumbie dropped his earned run average to 1.50 on the year but again left the mound without a decision after the offense failed to produce any runs. The Cougars would eventually drop game one by the score of 1-2 in 15 innings.

Games two and three were stark contrasts to game one. Junior starting pitchers Aaron Fletcher and Ryan Randel both earned wins despite giving up at least five hits in their respective starts.

The offenses came alive for both teams in the final two games, but the Cougars were able to do just a bit more to secure their wins.

Winning 9-4 and 10-5, respectively, the Cougars were actually outhit by the Titans in the final two games, 22 to 24. But the Cougars were able to be more productive in scoring runs, recording 18 runs batted in to seven for the Titans.

Over the series, the Cougars outscored the Titans 20-11 and outhit them 30-25.

Junior first baseman Joe Davis was the most productive hitter over the weekend. Davis scored four runs on five hits and had two RBIs. Game three was capped by Davis hitting his first home run of the season.

Freshman right fielder Drew Minter was second in hits, recording four and scoring two runs with two RBIs.

Sophomore left fielder Lael Lockhart, senior second baseman Connor Hollis and sophomore designated hitter Landon Etzel each had three hits over the weekend and scored at least one run. All of Etzel’s hits came in game three where he scored two runs with two RBIs and a home run.

The baseball team returns to Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park Tuesday to host the Texas Southern Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

