UH Athletics: What’s happening over spring break?

Spring Break is upon us, and students will spend the next week in places either as exciting as Cancun or as mundane as their living rooms. But UH Athletics will be in full swing during the week-long excursion.

Here’s your guide to who’s playing, in addition to when and where events are taking place.

Men’s Basketball

Sunday marks the conclusion of the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. Regardless of their tournament run, the general consensus is that the Cougars will be receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

If selected, the Cougars will play their First Round game on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The date and location of their game will be determined by their chosen opponent.

All First Round games will be televised by CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Swimming & Diving

The swimming & diving team will be sending three, possibly four, athletes to the NCAA Championships in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday. Sophomores Peyton Kondis and Zarena Brown and senior Ksenia Yuskova have all qualified for the championships.

Kondis will be competing in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Brown and Yuskova will both be competing in the 200-yard freestyle.

Divers senior Micaela Bouter and sophomore Lauren Burrell both have a chance to qualify as well in the diving events.

Track & Field

Less than a week removed from the NCAA Indoor Championships, the track & field team will step onto the Carl Lewis Complex track to kickoff the outdoor season.

On Thursday, they will play to host to the Cougar Spring Break Invitational, and on Friday they will make the short trip to Texas Southern University to compete in the Texas Southern Relays.

Baseball & Softball

Baseball and softball will be making a joint trip to Lake Charles, Louisiana. There they will both be playing the McNeese State Cowboys and Cowgirls respectively. First pitch for both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Afterwards the baseball team will return to Daryl & Lori Schroeder park to play the New Mexico Lobos, the first of eight straight home games. While the softball team will host the Houston Round Robin against the Dartmouth Big Green and Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

