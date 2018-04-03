Fourth award for ace pitcher and more conference accolades

Three Cougars won awards this week for their performances over the weekend on the diamond.

Junior pitcher Trey Cumbie won a spot on the AAC honor roll for the fourth time this season.

Against Cincinnati last Friday, Cumbie threw 10 strikeouts in eight innings and allowed just four hits and two runs to help the Cougars overcome the Bearcats 4-2. This is also the fourth time Cumbie has had 10 or more strikeouts in a game.

In softball, junior pitcher Savannah Heebner and sophomore infielder Arielle James won spots on the AAC honor roll this week.

Heebner threw two complete games with a zero ERA but did allow 14 hits across the two games. Some fielding errors allowed some of those hits to score, and Heebner went 1-1 despite the strong performances.

James hit four-for-eight, one home run and one RBI across the three games against UCF.

This is Heebner’s second honor roll of the season and James’ third.

Softball will play the University of Texas tonight at Cougar Softball Stadium 6:30 p.m.

