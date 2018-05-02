Finals playlist: Make it to Summer

You made it to the end of another year of college, and now you are faced with the gauntlet of tests and presentations.

To help you get through those tedious objectives, here is a playlist to both inspire you to not procrastinate — because we know you are — and to get you hyped to take on those tests and head into summer.

After 18 years, this song is the intro on the latest album from one of the most influential hip-hop groups, A Tribe Called Quest. With smooth production from leader Q-Tip, the chorus kicks off with the idea of getting it together, which is just what you need to start studying. | The Space Program – A Tribe Called Quest Gorillaz, another group approaching legendary status, released Humanz seven years after their last project. Featuring Long Beach rapper, Vince Staples, “Ascension” merges techno and hip-hop to make something extremely jarring. | Ascension – Gorillaz ft. Vince Staples Marvel’s Black Panther was accommodated with an album orchestrated by Top Dog Entertainment’s Kendrick Lamar. The song “Paramedic!” in particular is lead by the Vallejo, California rap group SOB X RBE. Their northern California accents and aggressive flows over the hard-knocking beat will get anyone ready for an exam. | Paramedic! – SOB X RBE Ft. Worth-native Leon Bridges makes music as if he’s in the ’60s, giving the Dallas area a few cool points. The namesake lyric in the song is working with what you have and overcoming, just the sentiment to end the year. | Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges When Cardi B’s album came out, it surprised everyone with how good it was. One of the stand-out singles is “Bickenhead.” This highly southern-influenced sound will make you move. | Bickenhead – Cardi B A classic of the children of the late ’90s, Kid Cudi created a moment in time with fellow G.O.O.D. Music label mates with a chopped up Lady Gaga sample. Man On The Moon: The End Of Day – Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West & Common Continuing with the theme of legends, Radiohead released A Moon Shaped Pool with “Burn the Witch” as the intro. It has a continuous smooth build that will get you through that final push of your cram session. | Burn the Witch – Radiohead Jaden Smith is making a name for himself in the rap game following his father’s footsteps. His single “Icon” starts with harpy-like chanting followed by crashing 808s and a thumping bass. Chanting that you’re an icon after a test can only make you more confident. | Icon – Jaden Smith

[email protected]