Reward yourself after finals week, you deserve it

Although spring semester is shorter than the fall, it seems like it’s always more intense and you find yourself working twice as hard under twice as much stress. There are more papers to write, studying for exams becomes more intense, it’s your last chance to raise your GPA for the year, and the library becomes your new home for those last two weeks of hell.

With all of this hard work comes a lot of stress, sleep deprivation and mental exhaustion, so it’s only fair to treat yourself to a good time after finals are finally over, regardless of outcome.

Here are some cool places and events happening in Houston where you can unwind and leave the semester behind you.

Sweet tooth

Eat some cake — you deserve it. The Dessert Gallery on Westheimer Road offers an abundance of cakes ranging from a colorful unicorn cake to dark chocolate ganache. The slices are huge and can give you quite a sugar rush, but it’s nothing a cup of coffee from their cafe can’t fix.

Art types

If you love art, you’re probably familiar with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The museum is free on Thursdays and free on Sundays with a library card and have great collections to look at. It also has a garden filled with statues to look at while you lounge around under the sun in front of the building. You can also check out The Menil, a collection of private art pieces which are far more interesting to look at and admission is always free.

Film buffs

The Rocky Horror Picture Show graces Houston only once every month, so mark your calendars down for midnight on May 12 if you want to watch this cult classic come to life at the River Oaks Theater. If it’s your first time, you’re in for a treat and will be getting a little surprise from the cast right before the show.

Music nerd

What better way to end finals than by screaming out the words to your favorite song? Bellaire, Houston’s Chinatown, is filled with great food, drinks and karaoke bars with thousands of song selections that will meet your heart’s desire. If you’re of drinking age, the karaoke bars are BYOB so you can bring your favorite drinks and friends to scream along to over 10,000 choices of English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Thai songs.

If you’re a hip-hop fan, JMBLYA is back on Sunday, May 6 at Sam Houston Race Park. Artists such as J. Cole, Migos, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, and Playboi Carti are headliners, with special guests appearances. Tickets might already be sold out, but it won’t be hard to find some for sale on social media.

