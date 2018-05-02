Man on the Street: Students in different schools tackle hard finals

Anxiety and panic usually overwhelm students in the final weeks of the semester, as they scramble to finish their reviews and take their exams. All tests aren’t created equal and some exams take a few hours to prepare for, while others demand days of studying.

While some Coogs took a study break, they revealed the root of their sleepless nights.

We spoke to five students and asked them questions about their most difficult final. Although these exams were in different programs, they all had the same challenge on students: time management.

“It would be my data structures final,” said Alexander Bermudez, a computer science junior. “I basically have to make programs that deal with setting data in very specific ways.” | Oscar Aguilar/The Cougar “Probably the one for my intro class for communication sciences and disorders,” said Alejandra Martinez, a communication sciences and disorders sophomore. “I have to talk about prevention, different disorders, the autism spectrum disorders, fluency disorders and what causes all that stuff.” | Oscar Aguilar/The Cougar “I think it’s bio two,” said Adrian Canizares, a kinesiology sophomore. “The test is cumulative, so it’s sort of hard to know what to study for.” | Oscar Aguilar/The Cougar “Philosophy 1321,” said Jennifer Castro, a psychology junior. “It’s just numerical equations, word problems and trying to find if a certain statement is valid or not.“ | Oscar Aguilar/The Cougar “Geology,” said Kelis Woods, a digital media freshman. “We’re doing solar systems, rivers and climate.” | Oscar Aguilar/The Cougar

[email protected]