Man on the street: Students reflect on new parking after inaugural week

Finance and marketing senior David Reamer transferred to UH this semester. Reamer has no experience with the old UH parking system and said the new parking has worked well. “It seems to be going well so far, I always get here early and there are always a lot of spots open,” Reamer said. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “It’s definitely better than last year,” said exercise science senior Tuong Tran. “I like it a lot better,” Tran said. Tran usually goes to the lot early, where she finds a lot of spaces, she said. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I like the new parking, but It takes way too long to find a space,” said marketing senior Feroz Hunaid. “I also didn’t like the waiting list, some of my friends got spots over in the zones on the other side of campus,” Hunaid said. Hunaid feels lucky he got zone c, but is upset others got put on a waiting list. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I didn’t like the parking last year, but this year it is a lot better,” said electrical engineering senior Shagan Ghani. Ghani rated this years parking an eight out of 10 but last year was a five, he said. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar

One week of zone parking is in the history books.

Zone parking began last week and brought vast changes to how parking at the University of Houston works. Student permits now only allow students to park in certain zones on weekdays during business hours.

Zone Parking is intended to redistribute traffic from heavily used parking lots throughout campus, so students are more likely to be able to find a spot consistently in the same lot, according to Parking and Transportation services.

We asked four students how they felt zone parking was going so far. The four students we spoke to either agree that the system than previous year’s is better or like it in general.

[email protected]