Two Cougars earn conference honors after big performances

After leading their respective teams to victories over the weekend, sophomore soccer player Olivia Lee and junior volleyball player Megan Duncan were named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll in each sport.

Lee scored her first career goal in Houston’s 5-0 win against Prairie View A&M last Friday and scored another in the win against Incarnate Word Sunday.

The winning weekend was a nice turnaround for the Cougars after the team lost 3-1 and 2-0 in its first two games of the season.

The soccer team will see action again Friday in Riverside, California against California Baptist and then UC Riverside on Sunday.

The volleyball team started its season by going undefeated at the University of New Orleans Invitational and now sits at 3-0.

For her efforts, Duncan won UNO Tournament MVP and was incredibly clutch in Houston’s win against New Orleans. In that match, Duncan had 22 kills to lead the team in a close, five-set match.

Volleyball continues its season tonight against Prairie View A&M at 7:00 p.m. at the Athletics and Alumni Center.

