Alumni make NFL rosters

As the 2018-2019 NFL season draws near, all 32 teams had to finalize rosters, whittling down from 90 players to just 53.

Six UH alumni from the 2017-2018 season had the opportunity to showcase their skills and fight for a spot on an NFL team during this past preseason.

Which players fared well and made the cut? Which did not and were subsequently waived?

Safety Terrell Williams- Waived

Williams played in the first preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded one assistant tackle against the Cowboys, but he failed to make any real impression.

Defensive end Nick Thurman- Waived

Thurman performed solidly throughout all four preseason games for the Houston Texans, recording nine solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Despite his statistics, he was let go due to the Texans’ overabundance of skilled defensive players.

Quarterback Kyle Allen- Waived (signed to practice squad)

Allen didn’t shine in the first two games he featured in for the Carolina Panthers, but showed promise against the Steelers in the last preseason friendly, completing 25 out of 38 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown. Although this was not enough to make the initial 53 man roster, he was given a second chance and signed to the practice squad.

Linebacker D’Juan Hines- Waived (signed to practice squad)

Hines performed exceptionally throughout his preseason stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, leading the defense in total tackles with 10 solo and two assisted. Despite having such a stellar impact, he was eventually waived. However, not all hope was lost, as he was offered a spot on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar- Waived (signed to practice squad)

Dunbar played in two of the 49ers’ four preseason games, recording four receptions for 36 yards.

Dunbar was waived after his performances, but was offered another chance at showcasing his abilities on the practice squad.

Linebacker Matthew Adams- Signed

Being the only player on this list to be drafted, it was no surprise to see that Adams was signed by the Indianapolis Colts. Through the four preseason games Adams played, he recorded seven tackles and assisted on another.

Despite these stats not looking very high, Adams had the fourth most tackles of a Colts linebacker and will likely be a depth piece for the team.

