‘Double Physichromie’ moves to new home near Arts District

An art sculpture titled “Double Physichromie” has been relocated between the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication and the Graduate College of Social Work, where it will pave the way for more public art pieces to come.

Originally installed outside the Welcome Center Parking Garage in 2009, nearly 10 years of exposure to the elements has caused the piece to need some cleaning and conservation, said Maria Gaztambide, director and chief curator for Public Art of the University of Houston System (PAUHS).

“Its take-down earlier this year allowed our art conservator and his team to take the work apart, remove calcium deposits from irrigation sprinklers and resurface and re-paint its nearly 2,000 individual elements to ensure longevity,” Gaztambide said.

The piece was originally created by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez. It was restored over the summer by art conservator Robert Marshall at a warehouse in Kemah, according to a UH news release.

The new location allows students to walk around the sculpture and experience from a multitude of perspectives.

“This visual phenomenon of shifting shapes and sizes wasn’t even possible at the Welcome Center,” Gaztambide said, “and we are thrilled to capture it at the new Arts District.”

Additionally, the relocation allowed them to raise the work 20 inches off the ground as Cruz-Diez originally intended it, Gaztambide said. It was only four inches off the ground at the Welcome Center Parking Garage.

Gaztambide said the efforts of PAUHS over the past few years have been to prepare for their 50th anniversary in 2019.