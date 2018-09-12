Tropical disturbance moves toward South Texas while Hurricane Florence threatens East Coast

A tropical disturbance with a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression is moving toward the South Texas coast and will make landfall by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The area expected to be impacted includes Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston Counties.

The storm, presently called Invest 95L, is predicted to bring one to three inches of rain to the Houston area, according to meteorology blog Space City Weather. The center of the storm will likely land between Brownsville and Rockport.

“While it remains possible the system becomes a tropical storm, we see no reason right now to believe it becomes more than that, and we’re not convinced it develops at all,” said Space City Weather’s Eric Berger in the blog.

KHOU reports the storm could bring 10 inches of rain to isolated spots in South Texas.

Elsewhere in the nation, the East Coast is preparing for Hurricane Florence, which will be a major storm. The storm will make landfall at the Carolinas Friday.

“This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast,” the National Weather Service spokesperson in Wilmington, North Carolina said Tuesday night, according to ABC News. “I can’t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge and inland flooding with this storm.”

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s student paper, The Daily Tar Heel, reported that class has been canceled and students have been encouraged to leave the Chapel Hill area before the storm hits.

Like the University of Houston last year, UNC residence halls will remain open. Two campus dining halls at UNC plan to remain open to the best of their ability.

[email protected]