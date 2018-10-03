Roundtable: Soccer’s mid-season MVPs

There is one thing that UH soccer fans can all agree on: The 2018-2019 women’s soccer season has been quite interesting so far.

Houston started its season poorly but turned things around to achieve a positive record. The Cougars have a 2-1-1 record in conference and a 6-6-2 overall record.

In addition, several players have stood out for the Cougars so far this season, with the likes of star forwards sophomore Jazmin Grant and junior Desiree Bowen in the fray.

Three of our writers gave their thoughts on who has been leading the Cougars as its most valuable player.

Staff Writer Abenezer Yonas

Despite the performances of the forwards mentioned earlier, my immediate choice for MVP this far into the season is sophomore Mia Brascia.

Her assertiveness in midfield and impressive vision have enabled her to assist on seven of Houston’s 25 goals this season.



Brascia’s striking prowess is to be revered as well, with an additional two goals under her belt, one coming from a crucial 1-1 draw against Cincinnati.

She has also been an imposing force in conference games for the Cougars, scoring or assisting in every match thus far. No. 16 has been as an integral part of the team, and if she keeps performing like she has for the remainder of the season, there is no doubt she will take the season MVP award.

Staff Writer Taylor Hawthorne

With six goals on the season and a place in the top four of the American Athletic Conference for goals scored with two already in conference play, junior Desiree Bowen is a top candidate for MVP this season.

Bowen has made her presence known on the field with her speed and her initiative to score.

She has on multiple occasions scored within the first minutes of the game and allowed the Cougars to come out strong and fast. She has been a play maker who shows up big in important moments, such as the overtime game against Temple. Despite losing that game, Bowen scored both of the goals, keeping Houston in the running for the win.

While still having another year to improve, Bowen is the most valuable player right now. Bowen is a competitor, game changer and team player, all of which make her a prime choice for MVP.

Staff Writer Jhair Romero

Houston is home to many great players, but sophomore forward Jazmin Grant has been a game changer for the Cougars.

Grant has made an impact in almost every game that she has made an appearance in for UH this season.

The Atascocita, Texas-native missed the first two games of the season due to injury but returned in a 5–0 rout of Prairie View A&M. She recorded two shots in just 26 minutes that game.

Her one-on-one goal versus Incarnate Word showed how much skill she really brings to the team and in only her second game back.

UH’s hard-knock offense, led by Grant who has recorded a shot in all but one of her appearances, has proven to be successful in conference play.

Grant scored the first goal for Houston in its conference opening 3–2 win against UConn at home.

She again had a stellar performance against Eastern Carolina where she carried her team to victory in overtime with two shots and the first golden goal of her career.

The team has gone 2–1–1, with its most recent game being a tie against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who the Cougars beat last year 2–1 behind an assist from the then-freshman Grant who recorded five shots in Sunday’s 2OT draw.

Behind Grant and her teammates, UH is sure to improve on last season’s 7–9–1 record.

