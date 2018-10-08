Have a free coffee with a cop this week

Tuesday: Suicide prevention training

Farish Hall Room #232

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services will hold a “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention training Tuesday. The training will help students recognize signs of suicidal thoughts.

Tuesday: Sustainability meetup

Student Center South: Bayou City Room 219

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Air Alliance Houston’s Director of Operations Paige Powell will talk Tuesday about air pollution, public health, and environmental justice in Houston for the second sustainability meetup of the year. Powell was trained by former Vice President Al Gore.

Wednesday: President’s fall address

Moore’s Opera House

10 a.m.

President Renu Khator will give her 11th annual fall address. She will focus on the past successes of the University and her future vision. Last year she discussed how the University has grown ten years after she was announced as sole finalist to become president of UH.

Wednesday: Coffee with a cop

Energy Research Park Building #4

9 p.m.

Students parking at ERP Wednesday can take a short diversion to building four to grab a free cup of coffee. UH police officers will be there to talk to students about their jobs.

Friday: Health and HDFS career fair

Farish Hall, KIVA Room

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students or alumni interested in getting a job in health and human development and family studies fields can attend a career fair hosted by University Career Services, UH HSA and UH HDSA. Students or alumni need to RSVP online before the career fair.

[email protected]