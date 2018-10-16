Congressional debate between Culberson, Fletcher set

The Congressional debate between Republican Rep. John Culberson and Democrat challenger Lizzie Pannill Fletcher has been given a set time and location at the University of Houston.

The Student Center Theater will hold the debate, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The debate will be live streamed by ABC13 and Univision.

Tickets for the debate will be divided between the two campaigns, ABC13, Univision and the University. The University plans to give out all 40 of its tickets to students, said Senior Media Relations Specialist Jeannie Kever.

The University will soon announce how students can get their tickets.

Culberson has held the seat since 2001 and has fought off challengers in the past.

The close congressional race between Culberson and Fletcher for Texas’ 7th Congressional district has been marked by close polling and many attack ads between the two candidates.

The debate was originally scheduled to occur Oct. 15, but the Culberson campaign had to reschedule with the Fletcher campaign due to the incumbent recovering from surgery.

The Culberson and Fletcher campaigns were able to reschedule the debate. However, the high-profile Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke were supposed to have a debate at the University Sept. 30. That debate was postponed, and the two campaigns have not rescheduled.

