HISD reinstates interim superintendent after firing her

After the Houston Independent School District Board of Education held a surprise vote to oust the interim superintendent, the trustees reversed their decision and issued an apology Monday.

“We, the Board of Trustees of the Houston Independent School District, would like to apologize to Dr. Grenita Lathan, our students, the community at large, the parents and families, all HISD employees, and our business and community partners,” Trustee Diana Davila said at a news conference Monday.

The board last Thursday removed Lathan and replaced her with former HISD Superintendent Abelardo Saavedra, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The search for HISD’s next superintendent is headed by the firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates. Lathan will be able to apply for the permanent superintendent postion.

Grenita Lathan began serving as the interim superintendent for HISD back in March, according to Houston Business Journal.

The Houston school district lost its last superintendent Richard Carranza to the New York City Department of Education, which is the largest school district in the nation.

The board will hold a special meeting Thursday, October 18, at 8 a.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

[email protected]