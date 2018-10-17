Women’s golf places fourth in tough weather

The UH women’s golf team finished fourth at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational after a good start but sluggish finish.

The Cougars started the 72-par course on the right foot, but a change in weather also changed the fortunes of the team.

At the end of the first day, the Cougars sat tied for second place with Marshall after senior Leonie Harm, junior Amanda Elich and redshirt senior Maddy Rayner scored 69, 69 and 70, respectively.

Harm and Elich were tied for fourth individually while Marshall sophomore Kerri Parks led the field with 67. TCU’s duo of senior Annika Clark and freshman Sabrian Iqbal were tied for second at 68.

Marshall and Houston had total scores of 285 and were six strokes behind first place TCU after the first day.

The second day was cancelled due to bad weather, and as the climate cooled, so did the Cougars.

Houston’s best individual score on day three was 73, posted by freshman Hannah Screen, which four of the six golfers had matched or bested on day one.

Because of that, the team fell from second to fourth and finished with a total score of 599, which was 10 strokes behind No. 3 Tennessee, 11 behind No. 2 Marshall and 18 behind No. 1 TCU.

Rayner tied for fourth individually at 144, and Screen finished tied at seventh with a 146 score. Marshall’s Parks, TCU’s Iqbal and Marshall junior Shelby Brauckmuller won the individual event with a 143 score.

The team has a week and half to regroup before it heads to its next tournament Oct. 28-29 at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos.

