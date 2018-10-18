Photo Gallery: Flashback to Houston’s Senior Day win over Navy

Houston will travel to Annapolis Saturday to face Navy in a battle between two of the top teams, historically, in the American Athletic Conference West Division.

Last year, Houston finished the regular season with a close win over Navy in a 24-14 victory. It was another notch in then-sophomore quarterback D’Eriq King’s belt as he closed the book on any conversation about other quarterbacks starting.

It was also a standout performance for alumnus Steven Dunbar, who now sits on the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers.

The team finished the season 7-4 and went on to the Hawaii Bowl to face Fresno State.

Houston’s game against Navy was the last home game of the season, and the seniors were honored by the school and their families. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Junior quarterback D’Eriq King led the team up the field and finished the drive with a nine-yard run to score the first touchdown of the game. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar With the game tied 7-7, Navy tried to go for it on fourth down at Houston’s two-yard line to take the lead, but Houston held strong and stopped the runner. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Junior quarterback D’Eriq King ran for another touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game 14-14. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Early in the fourth quarter, alumnus Steven Dunbar caught a pass, broke a tackle and ran 61 yards for the touchdown to give Houston a 21-14 lead. Dunbar finished the game with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. | Richard Fletcher Jr. Alumnus Linell Bonner also made eight catches for 98 yards in the game against Navy. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Junior quarterback D’Eriq King finished the game with 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Junior quarterback D’Eriq King also threw 21-for-27 and 277 yards with one touchdown. | Richard Fletcher Jr./The Cougar Alumnus D’Juan Hines had 11 tackles against Navy and made a few crucial stops against the Midshipmen. Hines now plays in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. | Richard Fletcher Jr./ The Cougar

