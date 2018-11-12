side bar
Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Campus

Cultural Explosion, Coffeehouse among week’s five events

By November 12, 2018

Learn more about bike registration Tuesday. | File photo/The Cougar

Monday: International Education Week Opening Ceremony

Student Center South Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

International Education Week kicks off Monday with an opening ceremony that will feature music and booths representing various units, departments and student organizations. Each organization’s booth will showcase their international initiatives. See the full schedule here.

Tuesday: Bicycle Registration

Butler Plaza

9 a.m. – noon

Need to register your bike? Learn more at this event sponsored by UHPD.

Tuesday: International Education Week, Language and Culture Center: Global Coffeehouse

Roy Cullen Building, Room 121

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy coffee, tea and snacks from around the world while talking with Language and Culture Center students from over 30 different countries at the Global Coffeehouse. See the full schedule here.

Wednesday: International Education Week: Cultural Explosion

Student Center South, Houston Room

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The biggest event of International Education Week is Cultural Explosion hosted by the Council for Cultural Activities. Registered student organizations compete in a talent show to showcase their culture and promote diversity through dancing, singing, acting, etc. See more here.

Saturday: Farmer’s Market Bike Ride

Outdoor Adventure at the Rec Center

Cost: $15 and up

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bike through downtown Houston, shop at farmer’s markets and visit Discovery Green. See more here.

