Cultural Explosion, Coffeehouse among week’s five events
Monday: International Education Week Opening Ceremony
Student Center South Plaza
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
International Education Week kicks off Monday with an opening ceremony that will feature music and booths representing various units, departments and student organizations. Each organization’s booth will showcase their international initiatives. See the full schedule here.
Tuesday: Bicycle Registration
Butler Plaza
9 a.m. – noon
Need to register your bike? Learn more at this event sponsored by UHPD.
Tuesday: International Education Week, Language and Culture Center: Global Coffeehouse
Roy Cullen Building, Room 121
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Enjoy coffee, tea and snacks from around the world while talking with Language and Culture Center students from over 30 different countries at the Global Coffeehouse. See the full schedule here.
Wednesday: International Education Week: Cultural Explosion
Student Center South, Houston Room
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The biggest event of International Education Week is Cultural Explosion hosted by the Council for Cultural Activities. Registered student organizations compete in a talent show to showcase their culture and promote diversity through dancing, singing, acting, etc. See more here.
Saturday: Farmer’s Market Bike Ride
Outdoor Adventure at the Rec Center
Cost: $15 and up
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Bike through downtown Houston, shop at farmer’s markets and visit Discovery Green. See more here.