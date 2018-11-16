BREAKING: Knee injury ends King’s season

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King tore a meniscus in his right knee during Thursday night’s game versus Tulane and will miss the remainder of the season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Depending on the severity of the injury, King could also miss part of spring training. If it is an ACL tear, King could take up to a year to recover, but many athletes recover within six months.

In the post-game press conference Thursday night, head coach Major Applewhite said that the injury happened off the ball after King handed it off to the running back at the end of the second quarter.

True freshman Clayton Tune finished the game in his place, and in the post game press conference, Applewhite said that the depth chart would likely be similar to as it was against Tulane with Tune the second option and senior transfer Quinten Dormady as the third.

King’s departure is the latest in a long list of injuries as the Cougars are missing its four top defensive linemen, two of its top three running backs, two of its top four receivers and its best defensive back due to injuries.

