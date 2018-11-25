BREAKING: Defensive coordinator fired following Memphis loss

Defensive Coordinator Mark D’Onofrio was removed from his position Sunday following Houston’s loss to Memphis, which knocked UH out of conference championship contention.

The team is already looking for a replacement. In the meantime, assistant coach Dan Carrell will call the defensive plays in UH’s bowl game, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

With D’Onofrio at the helm of the defense, UH is No. 124 in total defense, No. 130 in passing defense, No. 97 in run defense and No. 106 in points allowed per game.

In an official statement, head coach Major Applewhite said D’Onofrio was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

“I appreciate Mark for being a great professional and hard worker as a part of our staff. He and his family have shown complete dedication to the Houston Football program and our student-athletes while on our team,” Applewhite said.

With an 8-4 record, Houston is eligible to play in a bowl game in December, which will be the team’s final game of the year.

