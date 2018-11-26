Cougars earn awards for last week’s performance

Houston athletes shined on the court this past week, earning spots on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll and Freshman of the Week.

Junior guard Jasmyne Harris won a spot on the Honor Roll coming out of a win against Columbia and a tough loss in overtime against New Mexico. Despite the loss, Harris had a breakout game with 28 points against New Mexico.

Harris proved to be a key player in this game, cutting New Mexico’s lead down multiple times and helping the Cougars regain the lead with her dominate scoring. Moreover, Harris tied the American single-game record with 10 steals in the game.

Senior guard Corey Davis earned a spot on the Honor Roll for the third time in his career as a Cougar by winning MVP in the Men Against Breast Cancer Tournament. In addition to earning MVP, Davis led with 18.5 points per game in the victories against Northwestern State and BYU and helped the Cougars win the tournament.

Redshirt freshman forward Cedrick Alley, was awarded Freshman of the Week due to his outstanding performance in the Men Against Breast Cancer Tournament, leading the Cougars to a tournament championship.

Alley had a career high 19 points and six assists against BYU, making him a contender for the all-tournament team selection. After wins against Northwestern State and BYU, Alley is tied for team-high honors due to his eight rebounds.

