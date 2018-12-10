H-E-B donates $250,000 to College of Medicine

H-E-B donated $250,000 towards the University’s College of Medicine in November, adding to the Here, We Go campaign’s goal of $1 billion.

As part of a general donation, the funds are not destined for any particular aspect of the college. In the past the college has received donations from companies like Humana and anonymous contributors.

“We’re thrilled that H-E-B recognizes the importance of the College of Medicine and its mission,” said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the College of Medicine. “H-E-B has a long history of philanthropy and serving the community so there is a parallel between their mission and ours.”

The grocery chain’s ideals and initiatives line up with the new college’s, according to the press release. H-E-B provides access to screenings the second Saturday of every month. The store will check your blood pressure and glucose for free and will screen you for diabetes and high cholesterol for less than $30.

“The objective aligns with H-E-B’s commitment to communities throughout Texas and the overall wellness of Texans,” the press release stated.

The College of Medicine will focus on providing increased care to underserved communities and aims to have 50 percent of its graduating classes specialize in primary care.

“With this gift, we recognize the importance of training more primary care physicians, which aligns with H-E-B’s commitment to building healthy communities,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs in the press release.

The future college still has a few steps before it can start admitting students.

“The College of Medicine will soon submit its application for accreditation with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), the federal accrediting body for medical degree programs,” according to the release.

If the application is approved the college still needs millions to start and stay operating.

“In January 2019, UH will request $20 million in appropriations from the Texas Legislature this biennium — and another $20 million over the next eight years, approximately ten percent of the total $450 million in funding sources,” according to the release.

