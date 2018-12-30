BREAKING: Major Applewhite fired after two seasons

UH Athletics announced on Sunday that head coach Major Applewhite has been fired after his second season at UH.

“We’d like to thank Coach Applewhite and his family for their commitment to the success of the Houston Football program over the last four seasons, including the last two as our head coach,” said Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman.

“After a thorough evaluation of our Football program, it is my assessment our future opportunities for success are better addressed by making this very difficult decision now.”

The Cougars were 15-11 with Applewhite at the helm and lost three bowl games in his tenure, including a record tying 70-14 loss to Army.

This season, the Cougars started 7-0 before a late season collapse saw the team regress to 8-4 before the bowl loss.

Applewhite’s release comes on the heels of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ departure to Florida State and defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio’s firing.

According to SBNation’s Steven Godfrey, West Virginia’s head coach Dana Holgorsen is the leading candidate to take over as head coach.

Holgorsen has a 61-41 record at WVU, a 38-32 record in Big XII conference play and a 1-5 bowl record. The best West Virginia has done with Holgorsen is 10-3 and second in the Big XII.

