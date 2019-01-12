Football starts to fill coaching roster

UPDATE 10:00 a.m. Saturday: Former Texas Tech offensive line coach Brandon Jones has been signed up UH as its new offensive line coach.

UH Athletics announced on Friday night seven members of Dana Holgorsen’s new staff, including five coaches.

Leading the new hires is former Cougar receiver, Tyron Carrier, who is returning to the team as the assistant head coach and receivers coach. Carrier played for the Cougars from 2008 through 2011.

As a player, Carrier set records for kickoff returns for a touchdown in a career and for making two or more receptions in all 53 games of his career.

As a coach, Carrier won FootballScoop’s Wide Receivers Coach of the Year award at West Virginia with Holgorsen and five players had at least 13 touchdown receptions.

Doug Belk was also brought over from West Virginia to become the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. In 2018, West Virginia ranked No. 20 nationally in interceptions made and had the most in Big XII conference play.

Belk has worked his way up for years. He started at Division II Valdosta State as an assistant, then worked at Alabama before joining West Virginia.

Marquel Blackwell has been signed as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and worked at West Virginia with Holgorsen as well.

Blackwell has 12 years of coaching experience that started as an offensive coordinator at Freedom High School, before working his way into the college coaching ranks.

Blake Gideon will coach the safeties and special teams unit and is familiar with the teams in the southeast. Gideon first coached at Florida in 2014, before heading to Auburn in 2015, Western Carolina in 2016 and 2017 and finally 2018 at Georgia State.

Holgorsen hired Shannon Dawson to be an offensive assistant and he has worked as a quarterback or receivers coach at Southern Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia and other schools previously.

UH also hired Ryan Dorchester to be the assistant director for football and Daikiel Shorts Jr. to lead player development.

Dorchester spent 14 seasons with West Virginia before coming to Houston and helped with organizing the business of the team and recruiting.

Shorts Jr. was previously an assistant at West Virginia last season and played there from 2013 to 2015, before being on the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2017.

