Man on the Street: Who did you vote for in the SGA election?

“I liked what (EVERY COOG) stood for, like sustainability around campus. I can see at times we can be a little bit wasteful,” said kinesiology junior Chadai Jameson. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I felt (Students Unite) was really clear with their objectives and what they were trying to achieve,” said biology freshman Maliha Mir. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “(Students Unite) made their goals easy to understand,” said education freshman Amber Nguyen. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I saw (Students Unite) passing out fliers outside Bauer and a couple of other buildings,” said accounting senior Mohammad Hasan. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I’ve only seen Students Unite actively asking people to vote. I haven’t heard from anyone else,” said mechanical engineering technology senior Paul Garcia. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I had a friend in (Students Unite), honestly that’s the reason,” said computer science freshman Suleman Saad Khan. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “The main reason I voted for the EVERY COOG Party and Claude Johnson is because I really believe in their leader,” said marketing management senior Ashton Connely. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar

The Student Government Association elections are coming to a close, and students have only until the end of the day Wednesday to cast their votes.

Each of the candidates are running on their own differing issues, which they hope will resonate with students. While some voters chose to support parties based on issues, others wanted to support their friends, and some believed in leadership more than anything.

Students have three candidates to choose from where SGA president is concerned: Allison Lawrence of Students Unite, who serves as the current administration’s chief of staff; Moiz Syed of Coogs Unite, a current CLASS senator; and political science junior Claude Johnson of EVERY COOG.

