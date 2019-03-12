side bar
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Campus

BREAKING: A$AP Ferg to headline Frontier Fiesta

By March 12, 2019

Darold D. Brown Ferguson, also known by his stage name A$AP Ferg, was announced to be this year’s headliner for Frontier Fiesta via posts from the organization’s social media.

Ferguson is a hip-hop artist widely known for hits like “Plain Jane” and “Work.”

“We are so excited to welcome A$AP Ferg as the Frontier Fiesta headliner this year,” said Ann Johnson, Director of Development for Frontier Fiesta.

After last year’s headliner cancelled last minute, students are wary of Frontier Fiesta and  future headliners.

“How can we believe Frontier Fiesta?” said Juan C. Martinez, a local, via Facebook comment on Frontier Fiesta’s page.

Students have also expressed their skepticism via other social platforms such as Twitter.

Despite the mixed reaction, students remain hopeful and have risen to A$AP Ferg’s defense.

The concert is free for all students, faculty and staff. A$AP Ferg’s performance will be held on the Bud Light Stage at 8:15 p.m. on March 23 and will be opened by Julian Divine.

