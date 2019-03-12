BREAKING: A$AP Ferg to headline Frontier Fiesta

Darold D. Brown Ferguson, also known by his stage name A$AP Ferg, was announced to be this year’s headliner for Frontier Fiesta via posts from the organization’s social media.

Ferguson is a hip-hop artist widely known for hits like “Plain Jane” and “Work.”

“We are so excited to welcome A$AP Ferg as the Frontier Fiesta headliner this year,” said Ann Johnson, Director of Development for Frontier Fiesta.

After last year’s headliner cancelled last minute, students are wary of Frontier Fiesta and future headliners.

“How can we believe Frontier Fiesta?” said Juan C. Martinez, a local, via Facebook comment on Frontier Fiesta’s page.

Students have also expressed their skepticism via other social platforms such as Twitter.

Hopefully ASAP comes this time cause jeremih didn’t show up — Zach Schmidt (@thezachschmidt) March 11, 2019

Despite the mixed reaction, students remain hopeful and have risen to A$AP Ferg’s defense.

I’m tired of this “is he gunna show up” slander like Jeremih got kicked off HIS OWN TOUR and ppl worked really hard to get a back up artist who can come last minute last year SO PLS LET IT GO — ashley (@ashleyCherrera) March 11, 2019

The concert is free for all students, faculty and staff. A$AP Ferg’s performance will be held on the Bud Light Stage at 8:15 p.m. on March 23 and will be opened by Julian Divine.