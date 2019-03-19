Man on the Street: How did students spend Spring Break?

“We had a campus ministry swap with LSU, so we were in Baton Rouge the 14th to the 17th just being on campus sharing our faith,” said political science senior Chinonyerem Ejim. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar. “I studied for my bio test, it’s on Wednesday,” said biology freshman Jayda Martinez. “I hung out with friends whenever I had spare time, and I slept.” | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “Usually I just go to the rodeo for the food and for the experience,” said entrepreneurship junior Abbey Boggs. “I’m not a big fan of the rodeo concerts. Me and my friends just went and we walked around the carnival, and we got some food and we went on a few of the rides.” | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I went to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio,” said kinesiology junior Carlo Sandil. “I didn’t like the lines, so I forced myself to buy a fast pass.” | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar

Those who have lived in Houston for most of their lives may have heard the phrase, “There’s nothing to do in Houston.” This could not have been further from the truth this Spring Break.

Spring Break has come and gone, and while things to do in the Bayou City may be harder to find and hear about than in other cities, they exist. From the Houston Rodeo to the Museum District and UH System Board of Regents Chairman Tillman Ferttita’s monopoly on all the other carnival-themed attractions in the city, there were many things for students to do during this week-long break.

More than 2.5 million people from Houston and beyond attended the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which boasts concerts, carnival rides, interesting food and, of course, a rodeo. Local students could channel their Texan roots, and newcomers got a chance to see where the stereotypes come from.

Houston also hosts a wide array of outdoor activities. The University is only a short trip away from Buffalo Bayou, where anyone can rent a kayak and enjoy the city in a way many locals have never seen before. Students also could take a trip down to Galveston and tour the historic town or visit the beach.

But not everyone chose to remain in Houston. Some went out of state, while others may have just gone out of the city to enjoy what the rest of Texas has to offer.

There were also students who may not have done much during the break, be it simply working, catching up on sleep or studying. While those students may have their minds already back in school mode, others are likely still repairing.

