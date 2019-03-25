Ultimate Frisbee Tournament among week’s five events

Tuesday: Rafael Soldi Lecture

Fine Arts Building, Room 110

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Peruvian-born, Seattle-based artist and curator Rafael Sold will be coming to UH to give a free lecture about his work. The talk will focus on his photography and curatorial practice in Seattle.

Wednesday: It’s All the Rage: Managing Anger

Student Service Center 1, Room 302G

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will be hosting a free anger management workshop. The event is targeted at helping students learn about how anger affects health and working on skills to control and manage anger.

Wednesday: Scholarship Workshop

Classroom and Business Building, Room 226

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services (DSAES) will be hosting a free scholarship workshop to provide students with insight into applying for scholarships. The event will feature essay writing help, advice on where to find scholarship opportunities and information on how to look for scholarships.

Thursday: Let’s Get SexED with Ignacio Rivera

Student Center South Theater

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Queer activist, author and educator Ignacio Rivera will be leading a free, interactive workshop related to gender and sexuality. The workshop will focus on queer, trans, and sexual liberation issues viewed within the context of race and class dynamics.

Friday: Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

Gertner Field

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cheer on your fellow Cougars or participate yourself in an intramural sports 4v4 ultimate Frisbee tournament. Sign-up is free and registration is open until March 27.

[email protected]