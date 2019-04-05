Community-wide health clinic opens in Health 2 Building

The University of Houston has partnered with Lone Star Circle of Care and opened a new community health care clinic in the Health 2 Building.

This partnership, also integrated with the mental health care in the clinical psychology program on campus, is focusing on the care of the southern Houston community.

“The center amplifies LSCC’s and UH’s commitment to health integration, improved health outcomes and improved quality of life in under-served communities, including the Third Ward,” said Director of Media Relations Chris Stipes in a March 27 press release.

With a focus on the Third Ward, UH hopes the new clinic will be able to impact the quality of life in the community. According to the release, the clinic is offering health care at an affordable cost to ensure residents have access to health services.



“Access to a health care home is the first step in addressing health disparities to prevent, treat and manage physical and behavioral health-related conditions,” Stipes said. “Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston will have family medicine, pediatric and behavioral health teams ready to serve.”

The integrated care of both mental and physical health is also a main focus of this clinic. It is an approach that was founded with the Lone Star Circle of Care and one that benefits the UH College of Medicine.

“This integrated care approach is the foundation of the UH College of Medicine, focused on preparing more primary care physicians to address a nationwide shortage,” Stipes said. “Faculty from the medical school and other health-related disciplines will work as clinicians in the new health center, where primary and behavioral health providers will be housed within the same location to foster coordinated patient-centered care.”

As well as the press release on the UH website, President Renu Khator also tweeted Wednesday about the opening of the new clinic.

“Just opened—an on campus health clinic for faculty, staff and community! UH medical school faculty along with others are seeing patients in the UH clinic located in Health 2. Check it out!” Khator said in the tweet.

This tweet was received positively by both the students and the Houston community.

“Wonderful service, Dr. Khator,” said Houston resident and community advocate Amy Gasca in response to the tweet. “So proud of what you and UH does for the community.”

The new clinic is located on the first floor of the Health 2 Building. The community is encouraged to visit for any of their health care needs.

