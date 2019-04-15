Candyland among this week’s five events

Monday: Candy Land

Student Center Houston Room

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SPB will be hosting its Candy Land event, which will bring the classic board game to life. The event will feature desserts and sweets, DIY candy bags and an iceless skating rink. The event will be free to attend.

Tuesday: Sustainability Fest

Butler Plaza

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The UH Office of Sustainability will be hosting its sixth annual Sustainability Fest to celebrate Earth Day. The event will showcase sustainability initiatives taking place around campus and the Houston area with a goal of educating students about sustainability. The event is free to attend.

Wednesday: “Free Solo” screening

Student Center Theater

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

UH Student Centers will be showing “Free Solo” as part of its film series. The movie features free soloist rock climber Alex Honnold in his dream of scaling El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. The screening will be free, and there will also be a conversation about the film with the UH Rock Climbing Team.

Thursday: “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” screenings

Student Center Theater

4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.

In partnership with Infrared’s Out of this World, the Student Program Board will be showing “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” on campus. All three screenings are Thursday night and everything will be free, including concessions.

Friday: School of Art Student Show

Blaffer Art Museum

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The School of Art will be hosting its annual Student Show, with the opening reception being held April 19. The show will feature work by undergraduate and graduate students from five different art programs in the Art School. The show will be free to attend, with the exhibition on view until May 4.

