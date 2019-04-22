AAC Update: Baseball can secure No. 3 spot

The American Athletic Conference baseball season is a little over halfway through, and Houston is in a position to earn second or even first place with a little help.

Houston sits at 8-7 and third place in the AAC behind 8-3 Tulane and 11-1 ECU.

Houston clinched the series against Cincinnati, and while the two teams have the same record, Houston holds the tie breaker.

Next up in conference play for Houston is USF in Tampa. This should be an easy sweep, as USF sits in last place in the conference standings.

If the Cougars can get a series win over USF and Wichita State can win one off of Cincinnati, the Cougars can get a firm grasp of the No. 3 spot.

The No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the standings, ECU and Tulane, face each other in conference play this week, which could switch up the placements.

The best case scenario for Houston would be if ECU can sweep Tulane, and with a series sweep in Tampa, Houston could find itself as the possible No. 2 seed in the AAC Tournament.

There are only two conference series remaining in the 2019 season. Houston has Tulane and UCF left to play. UCF should also be a series win, though the team has punched above its level with wins over a few ranked teams like Florida and Florida State, but Tulane could be more of a competitor for Houston.

UConn is right behind Houston at 7-8 and will play Wichita, USF and Tulane to end the season. The Huskies hold the tiebreaker over the Cougars, so if the red and white slips up, it could be leapfrogged by UConn.

