Campus dining hours change for the summer

The summer session is in full swing since classes started Monday.

Students may be wondering where they can get a bite to eat while they wait for their next class to start, or where they can grab a coffee while they study for their quickly approaching deadlines.

Here is your guide on UH’s adjusted summer hours across campus.

Moody Tower Dining Commons

The usual 24-hour buffet-style dining hall reopened June 1 with adjusted summer hours. Monday through Saturday Moody Dining Commons will be serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will open again 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner.

On Sundays, the dining hall will open an hour later, at 8 a.m., with the rest of the hours the same. Like always, Moody will feature an array of options varying from pantry staples like bagels and cereal, to comfort food like herb roasted chicken and potatoes.

Student Center South

The Student Center South has plenty of options open this summer. If you are looking for breakfast, McDonald’s opens promptly at 7 a.m. on weekdays, Starbucks at 7:30 a.m., and the market at 8 a.m.

Mondo’s Subs and Chick-fil-A both open at 10:30 a.m. for lunch, followed by Panda Express at 11 a.m. McDonald’s and the Market are the only options open for dinner since Panda Express, Chick-fil-a and Mondo’s Subs close before 5:30.

PGH

Located in the middle of campus, Einstein Bros. Bagels is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. With a wide array of bagels and bagel sandwiches, students can grab their early morning coffee and carb fix.

Welcome Center

Located at Calhoun Road and University Drive, McAlister’s Deli, known for their iced tea and deli sandwiches, is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are in need of cool refreshment, Tealicious serves flavored milk teas, fresh fruit slushies, smoothies, and much more from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays next to McAlister’s.

Student Center Satellite

The many options the Student Center Satellite offers are unavailable in the summer. Students will have to look off campus for their Taco Bell and sushi, as the building is closed for the summer, but will assume regular hours in the fall.

Off Campus Food

The restaurant filled strip centers on the east side of campus will be maintaining their regular hours, since they are not technically on campus. Popular options for lunch include Fat Bao, Cafe 101, and Pink’s Pizza, which all open at 11 a.m.

There are no food trucks scheduled to come to campus during the summer.

Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Like other places on campus, the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has also switched to summer hours. Monday through Thursday, the Rec will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. The weekend hours will be shorter. Saturdays the Rec will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays they will open at noon and close at 8 p.m.

Students who are enrolled in face-to-face summer courses can enjoy the Rec for. However, if you are not enrolled in a summer class but wish to use the rec, they are offering a summer membership for $106. The rec is offering group fitness classes this summer, and students can find the schedule here.

Library

Whether you need to study for a class or catch a break from the 90 degree weather, M. D. Anderson Library is open 7 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. on Sundays.

[email protected]