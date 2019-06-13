Many lots, roads to close for construction over the summer

Parking lots 20A and 20C will both be closed starting mid June until Summer 2020 for construction work on the new parking garage six.

There is not yet an exact date for the closure of the lots, but Parking and Transportation Services expects the lot to shut down and construction to begin between June 17 and July 1.

“There are a few construction details that need to be worked out before a firm date is provided to us,” said Director of UH Parking and Transportation Services Neil Hart. “We just wanted to give as much advance notice as we could so there were no surprises.”

The lots are some of the busiest on campus and the largest in Zone C, but UH parking says students with Zone C passes should not have trouble finding spaces.

“Two major impacts that come to mind are the shrinking of Zone C and the fact that the East garage will only be accessible via Spur 5,” Hart said. “You will not be able to ‘cut through’ to the East garage during this construction period.”

This closure joins six more entrances and lots that will be out fully or partially of commission around campus at various points during the summer.

Lot 21A, another Zone C lot, will be closed from June 14 to June 18, so the University can re-stripe and seal coat the lot, according to an email the University sent out Thursday.

Entrances 4, 11 and 14 will all be partially closed during June to repair roads and lots, but students will be able to pass. Entrance 4 closed June 3 and will remain closed until June 18. Entrance 11 will close on June 17 and reopen July 3. Entrance 14 closed June 10 and will reopen on June 25.

Entrance 1, along with the intersection between the Welcome Center Garage and the Hilton Hotel will be totally closed from June 27 to July 3, according to another email parking sent out Thursday.

“Faculty/staff should use Calhoun Road and go between the Welcome Center Student Garage and the Welcome Center Garage to gain access to the entrance,” the email said. “Visitors to the Hilton Hotel should use the same route to access the Hilton Garage.”

Lastly, Entrance 18 will allow limited access to Zone B starting July 1 to July 17, and access to the “loop road,” the road that bypasses the architecture building and the new garage five, will be from Elgin Street only.

If students have any questions about closures they are urged to call UH Parking and Transportation services at 832-842-1097, or email them at [email protected]

