Will Davis and Brooks hear their names called in the NBA Draft?

Basketball fans, college and pro alike, have June 20 circled on their calendars as they wait for the 2019 NBA Draft. Houston fans, however, will have their eyes focused on UH alumni Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks, who have committed to the draft and taken a chance on their future in basketball.

Although their fate will be uncertain until June 20 rolls around, now is as good a time as any to ponder Brooks and Davis’ likelihood of being picked.

For Davis, the Cougars’ lead scorer and runner up for AAC player of the year last season, his chances lie in his ability to score the basketball.

The former No. 5 for Houston established himself as one of the best shooters in the nation during his time at UH. He is a volume shooter, sinking 111 threes in his final season with the program. His dribbling ability and step back jumper also helped him become an effective offensive player. Houston’s top scorer in 2018-2019 also boasts a high motor and high energy on the court.

Some knocks on his game fall partly onto his play-making ability. Davis averaged less than 2 assists per game throughout his career with the Cougars. Some scouts also worry about the scale of Davis’ athleticism. Davis would be one of the shorter guards in the league, and his athleticism may not be enough to compensate.

Even if Davis is not drafted, he will likely get an opportunity to start his professional career in the G-league, much like fellow former Cougar Rob Gray, who averaged 17.1 points in the NBA’s development league last season. Should he find himself teamless, Davis has a good chance of earning his way onto an NBA team through the G-League.

Brooks, much like Davis, provides most of his value through his shooting. In his junior season Brooks was one of the best shooters in the American Athletic Conference, ranking top 10 in three pointers made. His six-foot three-inch stature gives him a decent size for a guard and a good wingspan. Brooks also boasts an uncanny ability to find open spots on the court behind the arc.

While his shooting could be a big help to an NBA team, he will have to show some improvement to his defense and off-the-dribble game. Brooks would be far from the most athletic player on the court, but his size and wingspan might help him overcome that limitation.

Unfortunately for these two prospects, their names do not pop up often on notable mock drafts. However, both players have a strong possibility of earning their spots onto teams through other means if they are not drafted.

While they may not become lottery picks, their decision to enter the draft may not seem to be as much of a gamble when the dust settles.

[email protected]