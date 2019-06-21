Davis, Brooks sign with Wizards as undrafted free agents

Despite not being drafted in Thursday night’s 2019 NBA Draft, former Houston guards Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks found their basketball home with the Washington Wizards after signing as undrafted free agents.

Davis, who declared early in the offseason, was the Cougars’ leading scorer in 2018-2019, averaging 17 points through 37 games. The native of Lafayette, Louisiana started in 36 games, including three during UH’s historic NCAA Tournament run that saw the squad go to its first Sweet Sixteen in nearly four decades.

Brooks joined Davis in the draft after entering his name with the intentions of withdrawing it before the May deadline before leaving it to forego his senior season at UH and gamble for a chance in professional basketball.

The Round Rock native was a top 10 shooter behind the arc in the AAC last season, sinking 121 threes for the Cougars.

“Drafted or undrafted,” Davis said in a Wednesday morning Twitter post, “I remain the same.”

The former Cougars join past teammate Rob Gray on the list of Cougars signed as undrafted free agents.

Gray joined the club after signing with the Houston Rockets in 2018. He currently plays basketball in France.

Although Davis and Brooks’ NBA futures were uncertain heading into the draft given their absence from many mocks, the two had many paths to make it on a roster.

One of the most probable paths is the G-League, the NBA’s development league that has gained popularity in recent years as an alternate route for pro-ball hopefuls.

